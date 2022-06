93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

ATL! Ya’ll are in for a treat, Birthday Bash 2022 is gonna be a MOVIE! From some of your favorite artists like Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, to keeping it in Atlanta with 2 Chainz & Jacquees.

Birthday Bash ATL 2022 Full Lineup [BUY TICKETS HERE]