‘The Wendy Williams Show’ To Air Final Episode This Week, Source Confirms

The Wendy Williams Show is officially ending after nearly 14 years on the air. PEOPLE confirmed today that the daily talk show’s final episode will air “on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host,” a spokesperson for the show explained. “The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.”

Show host, Wendy Williams , has been dealing with health issues for quite some time, causing her to take a leave from the daily show while guest hosts have filled in all season long.

Last October right before the show’s 13th season premiere, Wendy Williams experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 case coupled with her ongoing health issues tied to Graves’ disease. These health issues initially delayed the show’s return and continued to push the show back for quite some time.

“Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves’ disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time,” a source explained at the time of Wendy’s condition.