Squid Game Comes To Life With Netflix Reality Competition Series Offering Biggest Cash Prize in TV History

Netflix is bringing Squid Game to real life with a reality competition series!

The Squid Game series debuted on Netflix in September 2021 and became the streaming service’s most popular series of all time with over 1.65 billion views in the first 28 days. Fans jumped on the series because of its bizarre storyline, and now it’s coming to life.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with [director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s] captivating story and iconic imagery,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of unscripted and documentary series told Netflix. “We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end.”

In the 10-episode production, real players will be competing in a series of games inspired by the show with crazy tests, strategies, and alliances with contestants getting eliminated in each round. The Squid Game: The Challenge will have the largest cast and cash prize in TV history with 456 real-life players all competing for $4.56 million.

According to Netflix, “recruitment is open now at . For this round, the Front Man is in search of English-language speakers from any part of the world.” Squid Game was also renewed for season 2 and so expect to see a whole new round.

