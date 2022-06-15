Mary J. Blige Announces 23-City Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off celebrating her recognition as one of Time magazine’s icons listed in “The 100 Most Influential People of 2022” and the recipient of the 2022 “Billboard ICON Award,” the undisputed Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, announces her Good Morning Gorgeous tour presented by Hologic in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

The GRAMMY Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Blige will perform in 23 cities with special guests, platinum-selling, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija beginning on Saturday, September 17, in Greensboro, NC, and ending on Saturday, October 29 in Atlantic City, NJ.

The Good Morning Gorgeous tour tickets are available via presale today for The American Express® Card Members from 10 am local time through June 16 at 10 pm local time.

Tickets will be available to the general public on June 17 at 10 am local and range from $69.50 to $189.50.

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC. Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen,” said BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Mary J. Blige as the presenting sponsor for her Good Morning Gorgeous tour,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “As a global leader in women’s health, we’re committed to emphasizing the lifesaving importance of preventive screenings and the annual Well Woman exam, and Mary’s voice is a powerful way to reach millions of women.”

The tour is in support of Blige’s 2022 album by the same name that dropped just ahead of her performance at this year’s Super Bowl alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, and 50 Cent. Blige also performed earlier this month at the return of The Roots Picnic as the headliner backed up by the legendary hip-hop band.

Locations, venues & dates for the Good Morning Gorgeous tour presented by Hologic can be found below:

Saturday, 9/17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday, 9/18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena (Not listed – Queen Naija)

Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL United Center

Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL Legacy Center at BJCC

Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai)

Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Not listed — QN or EM)

Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena

Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum (Not listed — QN)

Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

