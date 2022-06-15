AFROPUNK Festival Returns To Brooklyn, New York

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

With all the concert series and music festivals now returning before The Rona can mutate into its next Super Saiyan form and cause another lockdown, Variety is reporting that AFROPUNK is the latest to return back to the fold and is taking their talents to Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park.

Informing their fans of their next show on Twitter, AFROPUNK announced that their lineup will include the likes of The Roots, Burna Boy, Earl Sweatshirt, and Freddie Gibbs. Brooklyn kinda close to Harlem, Freddie Gibbs. We hope you and Jim Jones really squashed that beef before the show.

Luckily it’s hella far from Buffalo, New York. Just sayin.’

But the music aspect of the show is just the beginning for attendees as AFROPUNK has some other activities in mind for those who head down to BK to enjoy the festivities.

In addition to performances, the festival will also feature activations including the Spinthrift Market and Afropunks’ Bites ‘n Beats, which provides event-goers an opportunity to indulge in cuisines from renowned Midwestern chefs and local food trucks. Attendees also have the chance to experience a live mural, early morning Yoga sessions, art galleries, and film screenings.

Dopeness.

Check out the announcement below and let us know if you’ll be getting tickets to AFROPUNK when they go on presale on June 16.

