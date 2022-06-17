93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted on ‘The Tonight Show’ giving us soft glam in her big curls and she looked amazing!

The black-ish actress made an appearance on the nightly talk show wearing a long, black maxi dress designed by Willy Chavarria that fit her like a glove. She paired the look with black heels and minimal jewelry and had her big curls on display as she appeared on the show to discuss black-ish’s incredible eight year run and more.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her fashionable look as well as a few photos from the night. “Hey y’all! I’m on #fallontonight chatting about how special #blackish’s eight year run was, plus some other stuff. Some other very riveting stuff. Tune in! 11:35/10:35c,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

She then shared a video clip from the night with her millions of followers, captioning the video “@traceeellisross remembers locking eyes with Brad Pitt and riding an elevator with Keanu Reeves. #FallonTonight”

“Tracee you look amazing ,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the photo while another wrote, “So gorgeous!!!! ” underneath the fashionable photos.

We’re loving this look!

Tracee Ellis Ross Gave Us Soft Glam In A Black Dress On ‘The Tonight Show’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com