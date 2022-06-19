Trailblazing Filmmaker Ava DuVernay To Be Honored At The International Emmy Awards

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Visionary Ava DuVernay has masterfully used her passion for storytelling to bring narratives that illustrate the human condition to the forefront, and the California native will be celebrated at the 2022 International Emmy Awards for her groundbreaking work. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will be bestowed with the Founders Award.

Through projects like Selma, 13th and When They See Us DuVernay has used her films and television shows to underscore how the remnants of social and political events of the past are still very much ever-present and have shaped the landscape of today’s society. The award-winning director, producer and writer’s work has fostered crucial conversations surrounding social justice and race relations in America.

Furthering her mission to amplify the voices of those from communities that have been historically marginalized, DuVernay founded ARRAY; an independent distribution company that sits at the intersection of the arts and social justice.

The Founders Award is granted to individuals who have tapped into the power of innovation to elevate the entertainment industry. DuVernay says she’s grateful to be the recipient of the prestigious honor. “This honor from the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is unexpected and wildly appreciated,” she shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I thank the organization for recognizing my work and salute their efforts to ensure that storytellers of all backgrounds are amplified and celebrated.”

Bruce L. Paisner, who serves as President and CEO of the International Academy, says DuVernay was selected as this year’s recipient for her dedication to driving inclusivity forward in the arts. “Ava DuVernay is a force of nature and this is reflected in the remarkable scope and volume of her work,” he shared. “She makes significant films and television programs, she uses her platform to reshape our industry and continues to lead a career-long effort to bolster women and people of color in entertainment and ensure inclusivity.”

DuVernay is slated to be honored at the 50th International Emmy Awards Gala on November 21 in New York. She joins a collective of trailblazers who have received the award in the past including Shonda Rhimes and Steven Spielberg.

News about the honor comes months after it was announced DuVernay would be celebrated by the National Portrait Gallery alongside Marian Wright Edelman, Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

SEE ALSO:

Marian Wright Edelman, Ava DuVernay, Williams Sisters To Be Celebrated By The National Portrait Gallery

Visionary Ava DuVernay To Receive CCA’s Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award

Trailblazing Filmmaker Ava DuVernay To Be Honored At The International Emmy Awards was originally published on newsone.com