Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Bikini Body In The Matte Collection’s New ‘Confidence Campaign’

Summer is officially here and if they’re anybody we love to see living in a bikini it’s Angela Simmons, and it looks like we’re about to see even more of that this season!

The beauty has just announced that she’s the new face of the Matte Collections 2022 Confidence Campaign and it’s safe to say that she looks stunning! The Confidence Campaign is all about body positivity and the beachwear brand’s founder, Justina said it was a “no-brainer to have Angela Simmons as the headliner.”

The Matte Collection is known for being a swimwear brand that “prioritizes every kind of body shape, size, and style” and was “built on the mission to help all women look and feel their best without breaking the bank.” And now with the Confidence Campaign, the brand is set to debut new styles that give swimsuit wearers more flexibility to choose from, all inspired by Angela Simmons’ effortless style.

The model and social influencer took to Instagram to reveal the big partnership, posting a video of herself along with a few sexy models as they showed off the Matte Collection’s new swimwear line. “@mattecollection Confidence Campaign ‘22 featuring ME just dropped!!! It’s official I’m a Matte Babe Let me know what confidence means to you!”

Check out the big campaign announcement below.

