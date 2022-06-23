NBA Champion Steph Curry Is Helping Other Aspiring Athletes Level Up In New Snapchat Original Series

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Steph Curry is a creature of habit, and that has helped him become a four-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP, and most recently, NBA Finals MVP. In his new Snap Originals show, the Splash Brother looks to imprint his championship-winning habits on a group of aspiring athletes.

Steph Curry Is The Perfect Mentor

In the Snapchat series produced by Unanimous Media and Portal A, Curry puts down the basketball and becomes a mentor to six young athletes and takes on the task of empowering them and putting them on the road to sport’s greatness. The lessons he will teach them will apply not only on the court, pitch, golf course, rink, or field but also off the court.

The 6-part series will air weekly (through 7/30), exclusively only on Snapchat, and is the latest in the social media platform’s slate of Snap Original shows.

The athletes couldn’t ask for a better mentor than Steph Curry. His routines have become something to marvel at as his drills before a game has become legendary, with fans usually showing up early just to see Curry do his pre-game thing.

Whether it’s plain shooting and dribbling drills, conditioning exercises, or some ridiculous trick shots he never misses, Steph Curry has become the poster child for consistency and hard work that shows up on and off the court.

Steph Curry is currently on a high after a stellar NBA Finals performance leading the Warriors to their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons. Curry shut up all of his haters who argued the league’s greatest shooter always seemed to fizzle out the NBA Finals and could never be named the Finals MVP.

If you’re still on Snapchat, you can head here to subscribe to the series and peep the trailer below.

Photo: Snap Originals / Level Up with Steph Curry

