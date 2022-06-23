Meet the Cast of BET+ New Original Series ‘The Impact ATL’

Today (June 23), BET+ announced the cast of the new original docuseries, “The Impact ATL” in partnership with Entertainment One (eOne), and Quality Films, the film and television arm of multimedia powerhouse Quality Control Music.

Viewers are given an all-access pass into the fast-paced lives and most important events, conversations and moments happening in the zeitgeist of the young creatives in the eight-episode series. In an age where social media plays such a key role in business, music, beauty, and fashion, viewers will also get a peek at the creative process, preparation, and deal-making it takes to truly impact the culture.

With a combined social media following of more than 19 million users, the cast represents a new generation of influencers that have leveraged their personas and technology to amass followings, start and grow businesses, set trends in beauty and fashion, and deliver music that charts.

The cast includes:

Influencer Ariana ‘Ari’ Fletcher @therealkylesister

One of social media’s highest earning influencers, who grew her following into a multimillion-dollar endorsement and branding machine. Ari rose to popularity on social media for her trendsetting wardrobe choices and hairstyles. As she recently regained access to that legion of followers, she is preparing to launch two new business ventures that her fans have been asking for. She also recently launched a YouTube Series “#DinnerWithTheDon” which features her cooking andcomedy skills in a lighthearted format that has already gained nearly half a million subscribers. A proud mother and sister, Ari continues to honor her brother Kyle Jamison’s legacy with his name in her Instagram handle after his untimely passing in 2013.

Celebrity Hairstylist Dionte ‘Tae’ Gray @arrogant_tae123

The sought-after, trendsetting, hairstylist whose clientele includes names like Nicki Minaj, Lala Anthony, and JT from City Girls, to name a few. The Chicago native was exposed to the hair business at an early age where he eventually began styling his mom and family members. After honing his craft for years, with clients in the U.S. and abroad, Tae has expanded his reach to include product branding and multiple endorsement deals. Tae’s impact on the beauty industry has crossed over into popular culture, even being mentioned in Drake’s hit “Laugh Now Cry Later,” with the lyrical reference “we in Atlanta, I buy her a wig, she’s telling me Tae is the best.”

Entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves @jaydacheaves

The ultimate social media “It Girl’’ and successful entrepreneur, Jayda Cheaves’ influence and work ethic are undeniable, with a combined social media following of nearly eight million users. A trendsetter since her high-school years, Jayda got ahead of the online hair business trend by starting her own hair company in 2017 that she has since grown into a multimillion-dollar empire. An author, in 2018 Jayda self-published “The Young Boss Blueprint: 15 steps to Becoming a Young Boss” a motivational guide for entrepreneurs on marketing and branding in various industries. On the heels of multiple fashion and beauty endorsement deals, Jayda recently launched her own fashion brand, “WaydaMin” and ode to her nickname “Jayda Wayda” and personal style. Jayda makes her first major film debut in “Bid for Love,” also on BET+, this summer.

Rapper Lakeyah Robinson @lakeyah

Signed to Motown Records in 2022, after a self-made hustle into the rap game, Lakeyah just released her latest EPNo Pressure Part 1, which features the breakout single “Mind Yo Business” featuring Latto. Her debut album is slated to drop later this year. Quality Control’s newest rising superstar, Lakeyah was also named to the prestigious XXL Freshman Class. The 21-year-old Milwaukee native, raised in Ohio, began rapping at 15 and uses her platform to represent the Midwest region where hip-hop isn’t often credited. She is also a mental-health advocate. Prior to signing to Motown, Lakeyah’s fan-favorites included “Female Goat” featuring City Girls, and her solo hit “Too Much” from her recent project “In Due Time.” The same year, Lakeyah was also featured in the prestigious BET Hip Hop Awards Digital Cypher and made her first appearance at Rolling Loud where she will return this summer.

Rapper Destiny ‘Dess Dior’ Bailey @1dessdior

One of the most sought-after influencers, Dess Dior, made a mark for herself in the rap game with her hit singles “Don’t Play” and “Rich B*tch.” The Savanna, Georgia native brings, rapping since the age of 12, Dess launched her own entertainment label and leveraged her popularity as a known fashion and beauty influencer to amass nearly two million combined social media followers. No stranger to detail, Dess also owns the “Rich B*tch Gang” (RBG) accessory line geared to empower her female followers. As Dess prepares her new album, she is set for two major appearances this summer at Rolling Loud in Miami and Rolling Loud Toronto with her first single, “Rich and Raw,” dropping June 24th.

‘The Impact ATL’ is executive produced by Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, Pierre ‘P’ Thomas, and Brian Sher for Quality Films, Karam Gill, as well as Tara Long and Gennifer Gardiner for eOne. Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming and Strategy, and Angela Aguilera, SVP Music Programming and Development, will oversee for BET+. Slane Hatch will serve as the showrunner.

Stay tuned as a premiere date for this BET+ original will be announced at a later date!

