Giannis & Thanasis Antetokounmpo Share Kicks In Teaser For Disney+ Film ‘Rise’

Ahead of its release Walt Disney Studios is giving fans a tease of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family’s upcoming biopic Rise.

Rise Teaser Focuses On Touching Moment

In the nearly one-minute tease from the film, we are shown a touching moment between a young Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis played by real-life siblings Uche and Ral Agada. In the scene, we catch up with the brothers hooping with their youth basketball team in their native home of Greece.

Before acquiring fame and fortune thanks to playing professional basketball, Giannis and his brothers group up poor. That is evident as the brother had to share one pair of Nike white on white Air Force One High sneakers to play basketball. Thanasis, who at that point was the better hooper, comes out of the game and gives his younger brother the sneakers as the others players look on and laugh.

Before Giannis runs out onto the court, Thanasis tells his brother to “show them who you are,’ adding, “who wants this more?” Little did those laughing haters know they were looking at future NBA champions.

It’s Not Just Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Story

Originally Rise was supposed to be called Greek Freak, which also happens to be the nickname of the Milwaukee Bucks superstar due to his physique and skills. The name was changed after Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed the film would focus on him and his entire family’s story of Charles (Dayo Okeniyi) and Vera Antetokounmpo (Yetide Badaki) migrating to Greece from Nigeria and sticking together while overcoming poverty and the threat of deportation.

Eventually, Giannis, Thanasis, and Alexis Antetokounmpo would make history as the first trio of brothers to win NBA championships, and the rest is history.

Rise premieres exclusively on Disney+ Friday (Jun.24).

Photo: Walt Disney Studios / Rise

