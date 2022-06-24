STREAMED: Lil Nas X Connects With YoungBoy Never Broke Again For “Late to Da Party,” Lupe Fiasco Drops “Drill Music in Zion,” & More

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again — “Late to Da Party”

When Lil Nas X felt snubbed by the BET Awards, the chart-topping superstar decided to go to the booth. Now, with some help from NBA YoungBoy, the “Industry Baby” artist unveils his newest single, “Late to Da Party,” which was inspired by the ordeal.

“F-ck BET,” LNX repeatedly chants on the song before listing some of his accolades. “Okay, look at how I top shit / I just put like 3 up in the Top 10 / And I don’t need nobody / I just need these CCs on my body,” he raps. “Read about it, I don’t even have to sing about it / I wake up with the money that you dream about.”

Nas X expressed his disappointment when the network announced its BET Awards nominations. He went on to add: “funny thing is industry baby was the biggest song me & jack released last year in the eligibility period but only one of us got a nomination.” Harlow is up for “Best Male Hip Hop Artist” alongside Drake, Future, J. Cole, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Baby.

Montero took his displeasure even further when he revealed the song’s artwork. It features the BET Award sitting inside of a urine-filled toilet. X creates that image in the “Late to Da Party” music video. Directed by Gibson Hazard, the visual also captures Montero at his computer, piecing together a green screen version of the video that mashes up his own footage with stuff that NBA YoungBoy had shot. The final version features outlandish stunts care of editing wizardry.

Watch the video and listen to “Late to Da Party” below.

Eminem & Snoop Dogg — “From the D to the LBC”

Eminem and Snoop Dogg went from friendly fellow Dr. Dre proteges to foes in recent years. Since then, they’ve buried the hatchet and even performed together during this year’s NFL Super Bowl halftime extravaganza under their mutual mentor. Today, the Detroit rhymer teams up with the Long Beach icon for a new collaboration, “From the D to the LBC.”

Eminem introduces the song by mentioning the elephant in the room. “It’s been a minute,” he says. “This prolly shoulda happened a while ago. We’re here now though.” He goes on to rhyme about their bond. “My homie from Long Beach always got that bomb weed / That’s why I feel a calm breeze every time I palm trees…Calvin’s turning me into a zombie.”

After that, Snoop takes over for the second verse. “Eastside, East up, Eminem woke the beast up,” Tha Doggfather raps on the track. “Let y’all ride, now I want it back like the lease up / Think it’s a game? You gon’ see some / Ain’t no peace, you’ll be missin’ a piece of ya.” Later, he adds: “Marshall and Calvin, both from the gutter like public housin’ / Now we’re performin’ for hundreds of thousands.”

The veteran duo also teamed up for the song’s music video. Directed by James Larese, the clip goes from live action to Bored Ape Yacht Club animation while Em and Snoop trade bars in a recording studio. “Took too long to reconnect with Snoop Dogg,” Em wrote on social media. “You know we had to make a movie!”

Lupe Fiasco — Drill Music in Zion

Lupe Fiasco and producer Soundtrakk have had some major success together. After all, the duo collaborated on hits like “Kick, Push” and “Superstar.” Now, the two frequent collaborators are back at it with a full album called Drill Music In Zion.

“Drill music in Zion,” Fiasco raps on the album’s title track. “These episodes of the soul make me cold / Pass the remote control / Can we make a hole for the drill music in Zion?” Later, “On Faux Nem,” he adds: “Rappers are dying too much.” Fiasco also co-produces on the album with Soundtrakk.

This is Lupe’s eighth official album. It follows 2018’s Drogas Wave and 2017’s Drogas Light. The album’s paint-drenched cover, though, feels like a callback to 2015’s Tetsuo & Youth.

Fresh off the release of this album, Mr. Fiasco will be teaching music at MIT. He is set to instruct students about “breaking down and building up the languages of rap.” His fellowship officially begins at the top of next month.

Listen to Drill Music In Zion below.

Roddy Ricch — The Big 3

In the wake of his sophomore album LIVE LIFE FAST, Roddy Ricch returns with a new offering for his fans in the form of The Big 3, a three-song pack.

The Compton rapper-singer teamed up with J. Holt and frequent collaborator Mustard for “Real Talk.” Sonic, Wasa, Moneyevery, Jasper Harris, Tom Levesque, and Alex Goldblatt produced on “Tootsies,” and London On Da Track produced the closer, “No Mop.”

Each of the tracks pulls from different aspects of Roddy’s personality. For instance, “Real talk, let’s get straight to it,” he raps on the intro. “Blew a hundred last month at Tootsies / If you got 500, then you better book me,” he adds on “Tootsies.” In conclusion, “No Mop” is an ode to a lover. “You a trophy,” he sings.

Up next, Ricch is gearing up for a big tour with Post Malone. The duo is expected to kick things off in St. Paul on Sept. 11 and end the run on Nov. 16 in Los Angeles.

Listen to The Big 3 below.

Lil Durk — 7220 (Deluxe Edition)

Lil Durk doubles up. Shortly after dropping his 7220 LP, the Chicago emcee delivers its deluxe edition. But it isn’t just a repackaging of the album with a handful of new tracks. Instead, this iteration features 14 new songs.

“My kids picked my deluxe,” Durkio announced on Instagram. “I believe in they ears.” The new songs include appearances by Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Ella Mae, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. It also includes songs like “Unhappy Father’s Day,” “Two Hours from Atlanta,” and “Computer Murderers.”

The original 7220 included collaborations with Gunna, Future, Summer Walker, and more. With 120,500 equivalent album units in the United States, the LP became Durk’s second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 when it was released earlier this year. Prior to that, he reached the top slot with Lil Baby on their Voice of the Heroes collaborative offering.

Listent to 7220 (Deluxe) below.

