Lala Anthony is celebrating her birthday in style and took to Instagram to show off her beauty in an effortless photo set.

Taking to the platform, the now 40-year-old actress and television personality showed off her killer curves and tight abs as she donned a gold chain crop top and bikini bottoms. She wore her hair in a slicked back, high pony tail and let her long curls hang down below her shoulders. She posed for the girls and served face as she showed off her effortless beauty, captioning the photo set, “Happy Birthday to me thank you for all the love today & everyday. I feel so blessed & my day has been so special #cancerseason”

Check out the photo set below.

Lala’s 13.3 million IG followers were swooning over this picture set just as much as we were and flooded her comment section with their birthday wishes and stamps of approval. “I love you so much La! Happy Birthday @lala,” wrote Lala’s good friend and signer Monica while another one of Lala’s followers commented with, “Happy Birthday boo! Love u!! ”

Looks like this beauty is spending her birthday the right way! Happy birthday, Lala!

Lala Anthony Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning IG Photoshoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com