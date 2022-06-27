Marvel Studios To Return To San Diego Comic-Con

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Next month (Juy 2022) the annual San Diego Comic-Con is set to have fanboys and fangirls getting their cosplay on and to add to the festivities, Marvel Studios will be returning to the fold after taking a three-year hiatus from the event.

According to Deadline, Marvel Studios will once again be holding court at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con where fans will no doubt be expecting big news regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The news broke during a virtual press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder, when Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige confirmed that they’d be returning to the annual event to inform fans of what’s coming next.

“We’ll be at Comic-Con next month, which we’re excited about,” said Feige, according to multiple reports. “So yes, we’re excited to go and talk about the future.”

With so many rumors and theories about where the MCU will be going next it’s going to be a relief to finally have some kind of intel on what Marvel Studios has planned for their future. With films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, already in production with Black Panther set to drop this November, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of announcements Marvel will be making come next month.

Will they finally reveal who’ll be the new Black Panther? Who’ll be the next big baddie that’ll motivate the formation of a new Avengers team? Maybe we’ll get some word on when mutants will finally be introduced into the MCU.

What do y’all think Marvel will be revealing at Comic-Con next month? Let us know in the comments section below.

