Kimberly Else’s comments were in shambles after she celebrated the overturning of Roe V. Wade on her social media.
“Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod,” Elise shared on her Instagram page Tuesday with a series of emojis, including babies and celebratory hands.
Kimberly Elise Receives Backlash After Praising The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com