Civil Rights Leaders Rejoice As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In As First Black Woman SCOTUS Justice

Civil rights and community leaders rejoiced as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the 116th Supreme Court justice.

She is the first Black woman and only the third Black person to ever sit on the highest court in America. Jackson is also the first former public defender to join the Court. The 51-year-old is the second-youngest member of the Court, behind Justice Amy Coney Barrett who is 50.

Shaunna Thomas, co-founder and executive director of Ultraviolet, a leading national gender justice organization believes the historic appointment is a moment for celebration, even as the Supreme Court faces a legitimacy crisis.

“Today, we celebrate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson – the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court in our nation’s history – taking her seat on the bench,” she said.”

“It should not be lost on anyone that Justice Jackson takes her seat on the Supreme Court at a time when the Court faces a crisis of legitimacy. The right-wing takeover of the Supreme Court and the recent blatantly political decisions to overturn long-established constitutional protections for abortion, undermine the separation of church and state, and weaken a state’s right to enact common-sense gun reform – has damaged the institution.

“The mere presence of Justice Jackson will make the Supreme Court will help re-establish the legitimacy the Court so desperately needs right now.”

Some of her supporters took to Twitter to congratulate Justice Jackson on her momentous accomplishment.

Attorney Ben Crump tweeted, “ Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has officially made history by becoming the 1st Black woman to be sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice! I am overwhelmingly proud to experience this well-deserved and powerful moment! #BlackExcellence.”

Derrick Johnson, President, and CEO of the NAACP, also tweeted support, “Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is now, officially, JUSTICE Ketanji Brown Jackson. After 115 justices and well over 200 years of the U.S. Supreme Court’s existence, a Black woman is finally a justice. #BlackWomenAreSupreme”

Civil rights, and social justice activist, Al Sharpton tweeted,” It’s a monumental and historic day to see a Black woman sworn in to her seat on the Highest Court in the land, especially after the bigoted decisions recently made. Congratulations Ketanji Brown Jackson, your presence gives us hope for the future & a reason to vote in the present.”

Civil Rights Leaders Rejoice As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn In As First Black Woman SCOTUS Justice was originally published on newsone.com