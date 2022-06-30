Professor Ray Winbush, The Duke of Earl Gene Chandler & Edison Walters l The Carl Nelson Show

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University Research Professor Ray Winbush reports to our classroom on Thursday morning. Dr. Winbush will discuss the January 6th hearings and Trump’s alleged behavior. Dr. Winbush will also examine the recent Supreme Court rulings on abortion & Guns and what they mean for the Black Community. Before we hear from Dr. Winbush, The Duke of Earl Gene Chandler closes out our Black Music Month series. We’ll start with researcher Edison Walters on the housing bubble & the 07 Financial crisis.

