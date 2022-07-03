93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Well, we’re excited about this one! Congratulations are in order for longtime couple Jhené Aiko and Big Sean as the couple are expecting their first child together!

TMZ Hip Hop debuted pictures of the 34-year-old “Triggered” singer sporting her adorable bump.

Though we’re unsure how far along she is or the baby’s gender, she is definitely glowing and we’re happy for her!

Check out the photos below!

Congrats to the beautiful couple!

Baby Bumpin: Jhené Aiko & Big Sean Expecting First Child Together! was originally published on 92q.com