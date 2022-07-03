93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing we love in the summer time it’s a good protective hairstyle and Tia Mowry can definitely agree! Taking to Instagram, the Family Reunion actress shared an IG Reel of herself getting her new protective hairstyle for the hot summer months.

The video showed Tia in a graphic t-shirt and denim shorts as she prepared to get her hair styled in jumbo box braids. The beauty’s hairstylist braided Tia’s locs to perfection and finished the look by dipping the ends of Tia’s braids in hot water to seal the look in place. Once the style was complete, the wife and mother of two modeled off her new look for her millions of Instagram followers, showing the look off from all angles and doing an adorable little dance in the process.

“Where all my protective style girls at?” she captioned the Instagram video. “I love a good protective style and how versatile they can be. And there’s something about braids that make me feel sexy and fun. Anybody else?”

Check the video out below.

We’re loving this summer time ‘do on Tia! What do you think about her new look?

Tia Mowry Took To Instagram To Show Off Her New Protective Hair Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com