Sevyn Streeter Serves A LEWK In An All Black Ensemble

Sevyn Streeter was spotted out at Essence Fest over the weekend serving a LEWK in an all black ensemble that we absolutely love!

Taking to Instagram, the songstress showed off her sexy all black fit by Usama Ishtay, donning black briefs, black fishnet stockings and a black see-through leotard. She paired the look with black knee-high tights and black pointed toe boots and accessorized her look with black sunglasses. She wore her hair in soft waves that were parted over to one side of her face as she served face and body for her 2 million Instagram followers.

“1 of 1….11 outta 10 #ESSENCEFEST New Single “23” OTW …..oh yea & my BDAY THURSDAY ,” she captioned the sexy picture. Check it out below.

,” one of the beauty’s followers commented underneath the thumb stopping photo while another wrote, “Sheeesh ” and another echoed our sentiments exactly, commenting, “ “Sisss,” one of the beauty’s followers commented underneath the thumb stopping photo while another wrote, “Sheeesh” and another echoed our sentiments exactly, commenting, “ .” You DID THAT!.”

Yes. She. Did! Beauties, what do you think about Sevyn’s look? Did she kill it?

