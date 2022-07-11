Eddie Murphy’s Daughter Bria Murphy Weds Actor Michael Xavier | PICs

According to reports, 250 close friends and family of the couple attended the ceremony. The wedding party included her father and her mother

Per PEOPLE, “the bridal gown was designed by Netta BenShabu, while the groom wore a Knot Standard tuxedo, styled by Dion Lattimore.”

Bria announced her engagement in December, sharing photos on Instagram that she captioned: “My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always.” In another upload, she wrote, “I can’t wait to marry you.”

In his own post, Xavier wrote, “Forever my love ,”

Bria is one of Eddie’s 10 children that he shares with multiple women. The Hollywood icon is also father to Eric, 33, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel Iris, 15, Izzy Oona, 6, and Max Charles, 3.

Murphy previously described Bria as a “good kid.”

“I’m glad that people get to see how talented she is,” Eddie told reporters at his daughter’s L.A. art show in 2020, per PEOPLE. “We’ve known for years how talented she is. It’s exciting to see her stuff up on the walls… I’m having all of those proud parent feelings.”

He added, “I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people.”

