Fossil Announces Limited-Edition Collection With STAPLE [Photos]

If you’re in market for a new timepiece you’re in luck. Fossil has teamed up with the iconic streetwear label, STAPLE, to design the limited-edition STAPE x Fossil collection.

Inspired by iconic watches from the Fossil archives and the concept of time itself, this limited-edition collection is a nod to the history of both brands and the element of discovery for the next generation of collectors. The watch builds upon elements of the archival Fossil Sundial and Hologram watches with an egg-shaped case designed to appear as if the watch was excavated from the Earth.

The collection was first revealed in June at the second annual STAPLE DAY sponsored by NTWRK, and will now fully release on July 14 at Fossil, STAPLE and Hypebeast’s online and New York HBX storefronts. To celebrate the collaboration’s official launch, the STAPLEVERSE community was given first access to reserve a watch through an exclusive STAPLE x Fossil NFT, made available in 291 units to commemorate STAPLE’s founding year of ‘97 multiplied by the number of watches in the collaboration.

The launch is also presented alongside an exclusive panel discussion, “TIMING IS EVERYTHING”, moderated by Jeff Staple. Featuring creative consultant Nick Wooster, artist Westside Gunn and digital artist pplpleasr, the content will be made available on Fossil channels and will discuss the concept of time and the role it plays in collecting. “For the STAPLE x Fossil watches, we blended the heritage of both brands to create something new that’s perfect for collectors,” says Jeff Staple, Founder of STAPLE & Reed Art Department. “The design features a special sundial and hidden Pigeon hologram — a nod to the Fossil archives with a STAPLE twist that will take flight on July 14.”

“We are excited to partner with Jeff Staple, a streetwear pioneer, who shares the Fossil team’s love of product innovation,” says Melissa Lowenkron, General Manager of Fossil Brand. “Jeff’s creativity is inspiring, and our design team loved working with him to create a unique watch, digital smartwatch dials, and NFT for a new generation of Fossil fans, watch wearers and collectors.”

Visit Fossil.com, STAPLEpigeon.com and Hypebeast’s online and New York HBX storefronts to shop STAPLE x Fossil beginning July 14.

Photos: Fossil

