Baltimore County Public School System is looking to hire more teachers ahead of the 2022-2023 academic school year in an effort to help ease the impacts of the nationwide teacher shortage.

As the result, the district will be hosting a number of job fairs to make sure classrooms are staffed this fall.

WBAL-TV reports that the county school system has already hired 400 new staff members at its last check. Check out the opportunities/dates below.

NOTE: They are looking to hire substitute teachers as well.

Baltimore County Public School Job Fairs:

Wednesday, July 13, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Deer Park Middle Magnet School, 9830 Winands Rd., Randallstown 21133

Wednesday, July 13, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Franklin Middle School, 10 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown 21136

Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lansdowne Middle School, 2400 Lansdowne Rd., Baltimore 21227

Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Dr., Baltimore 21207

Thursday, July 14, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Dundalk High School, 1901 Delvale Ave., Baltimore 21212

Thursday, July 14, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Woodlawn Middle School, 3033 Saint Lukes Ln., Baltimore 21207

Thursday, July 14, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Dundalk Middle School, 7400 Dunmanway, Baltimore 21222

Thursday, July 14, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286

Thursday, July 21, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286

Thursday, July 28, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286

BCPS Looking To Hire More Teachers For 2022-2023 Academic Year was originally published on 92q.com