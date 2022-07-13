Too Old? Jhené Aiko’s 77-Year-Old Father Has A Child On The Way!

Jhene Aiko & Big Sean are expecting their first child together but it looks like Jhene will be expecting a new sibling too! That’s right, Jhene’s 77-year-old dad, Dr. Karamo Chilombo shared that he’s also expecting a baby soon with a gender reveal video on Instagram.

Jhene kept it cute under the gender reveal announcement with a quick comment that read “congratulations” with a blue heart. Now that both daughter and father are expecting a new bundle of joy we can’t help but to ask, how old is too old to have a child? Of course Headkrack and Lore’l had to ask the Hustlers.’

