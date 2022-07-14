Crime
HomeNewsCrime

15-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Connection To Last Week’s Squeegee Incident

Baltimore Police announced that they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of Timothy Reynolds. 

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles

Source: Mitchell Layton / Gettylocal

Baltimore Police announced that they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of Timothy Reynolds.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested in Essex shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. He along with his father was taken to the homicide division in Baltimore City.

The teen was charged as an adult for first-degree murder.

RELATED: Report: Baltimore Driver Fatally Shot By Squeegee Worker After Heated Exchange

Last Thursday, Reynolds was shot and killed following a heated confrontation with a group of squeegee workers Downtown.

According to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, around 4:30 p.m., the driver had a heated interaction with the squeegee workers near Conway and Light Street. At some point during that interaction, the driver parked his vehicle and attempted to attack them with a bat.  Following the attempt, one of the workers pulled out a gun and shot the 48-year-old driver.

Mayor Brandon Scott is set to hold a press conference this afternoon.

15-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Connection To Last Week’s Squeegee Incident  was originally published on 92q.com

More From KYSDC
Close