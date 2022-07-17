Birthday Bash: Saucy Santana Wants to Work With Ariana Grande And Summer Walker

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most eclectic additions to the Birthday Bash ATL lineup this year was the one and only Saucy Santana, and we were more than delighted to have him stop by for a quick chat before hitting the stage.

The big moves that Saucy has been making lately — hello, Madonna! — have been nothing short of eye-grabbing, and his new deal with RCA Records means that it’s up for his career from this point moving forward. Could a collab with Ariana Grande and/or Summer Walker be next?

See what Saucy Santana has planned for his bright future in his Birthday Bash ATL interview below:

