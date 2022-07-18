93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Drake’s Nocta collection may not be fetching much on the secondary market but that isn’t keeping Nike from dropping some new merch courtesy of the King Of The North.

According to HypeBeast, a new Nocta Basketball Collection is set to hit the shelves and will feature workout tees, shorts, socks, hoodies and a new colorway of the NOCTA x Hot Step Air Terra. Set to release on July 27, the new NOCAT capsule collection is sure to sell out like hotcakes as anything Drake touches is gold, but like we stated before, don’t expect to flip any of the merchandise for a profit as the streets ain’t paying extra for anything other than Off-White or Travis Scott collaborations with Nike.

Check out the upcoming NOCTA Basketball Collection below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops next week.

New NOCTA Basketball Capsule Collection From Drake On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com