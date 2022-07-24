93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo is the queen of body independence and took to Instagram to embrace her natural curves, and we’re here for it!

Taking to the platform, the “Rumors” songstress showed off her natural body in an IG Reel where she rocked a pink, floral maxi dress and wore her hair in a slicked back, low pony tail with her natural curls on full display. She modeled the dress to perfection, showing off her backside and showing herself some love in the process.

"Embracing my back rolls & showing them love," she captioned the video for her 12.8 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

"You are so necessary!," one of the beauty's followers commented underneath the stunning video while another wrote, "The dress looks beautiful on you."

We love it when Lizzo shows off her natural curves!

Lizzo Embraces Her Natural Body On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com