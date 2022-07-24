Lizzo Embraces Her Natural Body On Instagram

Lizzo is the queen of body independence and took to Instagram to embrace her natural curves, and we’re here for it!
Taking to the platform, the “Rumors” songstress showed off her natural body in an IG Reel where she rocked a pink, floral maxi dress and wore her hair in a slicked back, low pony tail with her natural curls on full display. She modeled the dress to perfection, showing off her backside and showing herself some love in the process.
