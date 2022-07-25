Election 2022: Maryland Primary Unofficial Election Results

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Updated 7/26/2022 8:58 AM EST

A little over a week ago, Marylanders across the state went out to vote in what many are saying will be the most impactful election for our state in recent years.

Because more people opted for mail-in ballots, results were delayed for a few days. However, we can now call the projected winners for each party!

Check out the results below and more resources to help you to prepare for the general election scheduled for November 8.

Governor / Lt. Governor

Republican Candidate

Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli

Democratic Candidate

Wes Moore and Aruna Miller

Comptroller

