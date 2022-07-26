93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Wait… Luther Vandross was a booster?!

That’s one of the drops of tea that the “Godmother of Soul,” Patti LaBelle, is spilling on an upcoming episode of Drink Champs, set to air this week. First off, the fact that Ms. LaBelle is doing this show in the first place is enough to get us intrigued.

In the minute-long teaser that dropped Monday (July 25), the music icon sits with N.O.R.E. and the crew as she initially asks, “So what I gotta do—smoke reefer?” After that, it’s UP from there as she spills on her relationship with Aretha Franklin, the aforemention tidbit on Luther’s five-finger-discounts, and even her thoughts on Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.”

Seriously, we can’t make this up.

As surprising as this is, Ms. Patti Patti is CLEARLY with it all! After admitting that she will reveal some things that she probably shouldn’t say, she proudly declares, “I don’t care. I said it, and I feel good about being here.”

Needless to say, we are DEFINITELY watching this! Patti LaBelle’s episode of Drink Champs will air on REVOLT on Thursday (July 28) and will post on YouTube this weekend! Check out the teaser below!

Patti LaBelle Is Spilling The Tea on “Drink Champs” was originally published on hiphopnc.com