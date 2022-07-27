93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like love is in the air for reality tv star Sheree Whitfield. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast member confirms that she has found a new boo and who it is just might surprise you. According to TMZ, the cameras caught up with her in Atlanta where she confirmed that she and Martell Holt of Love & Marriage: Huntsville.’

RELATED: ‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Shows Off Her Flawless Body In A Sexy Thong Bodysuit

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The two were spotted taking a hike and snapping selfies with each other a couple weeks ago as well. When asked just how close they’ve become Whitfield told TMZ cameras, “he’s met my friends, he’s met several members of my family.” Sounds official to us! Lore’l has this and more on the Lo Down. Watch below!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Sheree Whitfield Finds Love With Another Reality TV Star was originally published on themorninghustle.com