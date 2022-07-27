CLOSE
Virginia and Maryland have landed high rankings for best school systems in the U.S.!
According to a new study by WalletHub, in their 2022 States with the Best & Worst School Systems study ranked Virginia #4 on the list with Maryland right behind at #5.
- Virginia ranked #4 in highest math test scores
- D.C. ranked the lowest in math test scores
- D.C. landed on the list for the highest drop-out rates
The study accounts for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials. To determine the top-performing school systems in the nation, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District across 32 key metrics.
Virginia and Maryland Rank In Top 5 Of Best School Systems Nationwide was originally published on woldcnews.com
