Virginia and Maryland have landed high rankings for best school systems in the U.S.!

According to a new study by WalletHub, in their 2022 States with the Best & Worst School Systems study ranked Virginia #4 on the list with Maryland right behind at #5.

Virginia ranked #4 in highest math test scores

D.C. ranked the lowest in math test scores

D.C. landed on the list for the highest drop-out rates

The study accounts for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials. To determine the top-performing school systems in the nation, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District across 32 key metrics.

source: wjla.com

Virginia and Maryland Rank In Top 5 Of Best School Systems Nationwide was originally published on woldcnews.com