Hip-Hop has been mourning several losses in recent years, from vets like Nipsey Hussle and Young Dolph to up-and-comers like JayDaYoungan. We have been overdue for some positive energy, and it looks like one of our favorites is starting to bring that.

TMZ Hip Hop reports that Gucci Mane just dropped his new single, Dissin The Dead, in hopes to bring more positivity to the game. This track serves as the latest move in the ATL rapper’s ongoing evolution, which we are not mad at. Of course, he has been guilty of bringing up deceased enemies before. Specifically, he has brought up Henry “Pookie Loc” Lee Clark III, an affiliate of Gucci’s former rap nemesis Jeezy that he killed in self-defense in 2005. Most recently, Gucci used Pookie Loc’s death as a punchline in his track Rumors, released earlier this year.

Now, it looks like Gucci has a refreshing (and necessary) change of heart. In the song, he takes full responsibility for speaking ill of the dead in the past, both “on wax” and off.

“I know I should be more careful with the sh*t that I said/I feel like I started a trend, they never gon’ stop/They gon’ keep dissin’ the dead.”

Check out the full track below!

Gucci Mane Vows To Stop “Dissin The Dead” With New Track was originally published on hiphopnc.com