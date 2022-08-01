Mystikal Arrested On First-Degree Rape Charges

Mystikal is back behind bars.

The 52-year-old rapper, real name Michael Tyler, was booked on charges of first-degree rape, false imprisonment and more according to WBRZ.

The New Orleans native was arrested for rape on two prior occasions, first in 2004 for sexually assaulting his hair stylist and in 2017 for an alleged assault in a Shreveport casino. He spent six years in prison for the 2004 charge and later registered as a sex offender. The 2017 charges were dropped and he was released on $3 million bond.

There is no bond set for him after his latest arrest and the full list of charges includes first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

