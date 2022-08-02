Quinta Brunson Joins Cast Of Disney+ Series ‘Cars on the Road’

Quinta Brunson obviously can’t stop winning!

Last month, she made history as the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations with ‘Abbott Elementary.’ The hit ABC series is also nominated for ‘Best Comedy.’ The critically acclaimed show will return on Wednesday, September 21. The sophomore season will have 22 episodes.

About a week after that good news, it was revealed that Brunson would play the iconic Oprah Winfrey in the upcoming biopic, ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.’ The first look photo, which was released on July 19, shows the comedic duo in a closet surrounded by the Hawaiian-style shirts that the parodist musician, Weird Al, notably adored.

The momentum that she’s building isn’t stopping anytime soon! She spilled the beans on her Twitter account that she is one of the newest Disney/Pixar cars in the new Disney+ ‘Cars’ series ‘Cars on the Road.’

Although Disney+ has released two silent Cars shorts as part of the Pixar series, its been five years since ‘Cars 3‘ hit theaters. Now, Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy are back as Mater and Lightning McQueen and are going on a new adventure. ‘Cars on the Road’ follows the best friends after Lightning McQueen finds out that Mater not only has a sister, but she’s also getting married. He then turns what was going to be a solo drive east into a rollicking buddy adventure. On their journey, the guys encounter circus cars, ghost cars and even dino cars amongst many other obstacles. The ride looks like it’ll be well worth the wait. You can watch the trailer below.

Bonnie Hunt (Sally Carrera), Cheech Marin (Ramone) and Lloyd Sherr (Filmore) also return to the voice cast alongside Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy. Quinta Brunson will voice the character Ivy, who is apparently a new friend they’re going to meet on their wild ride. Congrats to her on making another big move!

‘Cars on the Road’ was produced by Marc Sondheimer (Coco, The Good Dinosaur). Steve Purcell (Brave), Bobby Podesta (Soul) and Brian Fee (Cars 3) split the the directing duties evenly. The series’ music comes from composer Jake Monaco (Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!).

The animated series will premiere on Disney+ Day, which happens to be on September 8, 2022 and will give fans nine new episodes. Share your thoughts on the trailer and how excited you are to watch it in the comments!

