In fall 2003, the world would be changed forever when Kanye Omari West released his debut single, “Through The Wire,” which became a top 20 Billboard hit and began a musical legacy that’s still going strong — albeit with much controversy! — two decades later and counting.

A standout addition to the song that drew in many fans was its catchy chorus, which sampled soul legend Chaka Khan’s 1985 R&B hit of the same name. However, you’d be surprised to know the I Feel For You singer actually hated what Yeezy did with her song, and to this day is still up in arms about how she sounded on his single that introduced us to The College Dropout.

Speaking with FOX 5 DC while on the promo run for her new single, “Woman Like Me,” Khan made it clear for the umpteenth time that she is not happy with Ye for speeding up her voice on the song. “I’m not looking to hear from Kanye,” the “Ain’t Nobody” hitmaker confirmed when asked about her viral attack a few years ago on his debut song, also telling the outlet, “that’s what he did with his music. I was upset about sounding like a chipmunk, but, you know.”

She explained that her frustration stemmed from him not warning her it would be sped up in the final version, stating, “He didn’t put that when he asked [if he] could use my sample for my song; he didn’t mention he was going to speed it up, you know, three times its normal speed.” Giving more emphasis on her almost 20-year-long beef with Kanye, Chaka adds, “Had he [explained], I would’ve had something to say. But since I didn’t think of that — believe me, I think of it now!”

Ironically enough, Chaka Khan and Kanye West actually performed the song live at the 2004 Video Music Awards. Was she not salty then?

Watch the decades-old receipts below, and let us know if you think Auntie Chaka is being extra or actually has a point:

Chaka Khan Is Still Salty Kanye West Made Her Sound “Like A Chipmunk” On Debut Single was originally published on blackamericaweb.com