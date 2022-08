93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Attorney General Merrick Garland has announce that 4 current and former Louisville Police officers involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s home were arrested.

The four officers have charges ranging from civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction offenses.

4 Louisville Police Officers Federally Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death was originally published on kissrichmond.com