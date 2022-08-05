Lil Nas X Rocked A Pair Of Air Force One Timberlands And We’re Confused

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X‘s artistry is usually daring and celebrated, but his latest is… hitting different.

The rapper tried something new with his footwear that will surely be controversial and no it’s not an odd Yeezy silhouette or a colorful pair of Jordans. Instead, the Georgia native is wearing some sort of Frankenstein pair of Timberlands and Air Force Ones at the same time.

Meaning if you ever wanted a fresh pair of all whites but needed the rugged sole and height a pair of Timbs provides, X is on to something.

He took to Instagram to reveal the monstrosity which appears to be a pair of butter Timbs and then a pair of white forces with the sole cut off and placed atop, with the boot laces securing the added layer of crisp white leather.

The IG gallery shows that X didn’t stop with the custom shoes but donned an equally confusing denim hoodie to set the outfit off.

This isn’t the first time X has been involved in a sneaker controversy. If you remember, he did quite the satanic collaboration with MSCHF where the two released a black Air Max 97 equipped with pentagram detailing, a Luke 10:18 stamp meaning “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven,” and a single drop of human blood in the air bubble.

The sneaker was not sanctioned by Nike, and a lawsuit was promptly filed.

“Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF’s customized Satan Shoes. Moreover, MSCHF and its unauthorized Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike,” the suit read. “In fact, there is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorized or approved this product.”

The sneakers —all 666 pairs— sold out within a minute despite costing $1018 a pair and the two parties eventually reached a settlement with Nike attempting to remove all pairs from circulation.

Lil Nas X Rocked A Pair Of Air Force One Timberlands And We’re Confused was originally published on cassiuslife.com