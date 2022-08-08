93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne fans will not have to wait very long for new music. The music icon has announced that his new album Tha Carter VI is on the way.

As per Hip Hop N More the Holly Grove, New Orleans native seemed to have a great time performing with Drake and Nicki Minaj at the recent Young Money reunion. They brought it back with songs like “Every Girl”, “The Motto”, “Moment 4 Life” and “Up All Night” and even had Gudda Gudda, Jae Millz and Mack Maine join them. While the set provided the culture several memorable moments, including Nicki outright asking Drake if he still has COVID-19, it was the closing moments that left crowd in more excitement.

As the trio were leaving the stage Young Tune revealed “I’m working on Tha Carter VI, coming soon”. The backdrop also displayed the project name over a white background. While this is not the first time he has teased the project the sixth installment seemingly disappeared from his radar. Back in 2020 he announced it during a sit down with Variety and also plugged it on an appearance on ESPN.

You can see the footage of his announcement below.

Lil Wayne Announces ‘Tha Carter VI’ Is On The Way [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com