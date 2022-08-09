AFAF: He Likes Me But I’m Feeling His Friend!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend on The Morning Hustle comes from our girl Deidra who’s says she is stuck between a rock in a hard place!

Deidra says the entire time she was in a relationship her friend let it be known that he was interested but was willing to respect her situation. Now, that she’s finally become single and available the two have started to casually date. Deidra said everything was going fine until he invited one of his homeboys out with them and she couldn’t help but fight the chemistry she felt for him.

Does she owe her friend any type of loyalty or should she just go for it? Listen below to hear what Headkrack, Lore’l and the Hustlers’ have to say about this situation!

