Samsung Unfolds Its New Galaxy Z Flip4 & Galaxy Z Fold4 Flagship Foldable Phones

It’s that time of the year again. Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 foldable flagship smartphones.

Wednesday (Aug.10), Samsung virtually unpacked its latest foldable smartphones, which aim to help the Korean tech giant continue its stranglehold on the foldable phone market. This year’s versions of the popular and stylish Z Flip and Fold smartphones build off the previous model’s momentum with some meaningful improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

Looking at the Galaxy Z Flip4, you will notice no drastic design changes. Like the previous model, the Galaxy Z Flip4’s main screen is a 6.7-inch FHD+* 2,640 x 1,080-panel Infinity Flex Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

When the phone is folded, the cover screen is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display that allows the users to take high-quality selfies by utilizing the upgraded Quick Shot feature. You can also record high-quality video in Quick Shot mode thanks to the Galaxy Z Flip4’s upgraded camera equipped with a 65 percent brighter sensor powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Now you can capture crisper and more stable photos while shooting during the day or at night.

In the camera department, the Galaxy Z Flip4 features a 10MP Selfie Camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, and 12MP Wide-angle Camera.

Hands-Free Is The Way To Be

Users can also complete other tasks using the cover screen Z Flip4 owners an authentic hands-free experience. You can make calls, reply to texts, unlock your car and control the SmartThings Scene widget.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a slimmer hinge, straightened edges, contrasting hazed back glass, and glossy metal frames, which Samsung boasts is its “most refined design yet.” While holding both the Z Flip3 and Z Flip4, it’s evident that the new model sports a thicker bezel than the previous model.

While in Flex Mode (when the phone is partially folded), users can capture content at different angles thanks to the FlexCam. Samsung has partnered with companies like Meta to ensure that FlexCam is optimized for popular social media apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

How About Battery Life

Battery life in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has improved thanks to a slightly larger 3,700mAh battery compared to the Flip3’s 3,300mAh battery. Super Fast Charging is also supported on the Galaxy Z Flip4, so you can quickly get up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes so you won’t be out of the game too long.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in 4 colors, Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue with Bespoke Edition options Front/Back (Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red), Frame (Silver/Black/Gold). There will also be three memory options, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The Galaxy Z Flip4 also boasts IPX8 water resistance.

Armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover, along with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass, make the Galaxy Z Flip4 one of Samsung’s most durable smartphones yet.

Preorders for the Galaxy Z Flip4 begin on August 10, price starts at $999.99.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The Z Fold4 continues its legacy as Samsung’s premium foldable phone experience. Billed as a “multitasking powerhouse, Samsung boasts the Galaxy Z Fold4 as its most powerful smartphone yet. The Z Fold4 features a new taskbar offering users a similar experience to their PCs, giving them access to their favorite apps. There are also new swipe gestures that make multitasking more intuitive. You can instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split the screen in half to allow multitasking.

Like the Z Flip4, Samsung’s partnerships with Google and Microsoft allow business owners and executives to get the most out of their Z Fold4 smartphones. Google apps like Chrome and Gmail now support drag-and-drop and enable users to quickly copy and paste links, photos, and more from one app to another. Google Meet users can connect with more people and can do things together virtually, like watching YouTube videos, playing games, or getting on video calls.

Microsoft Suite users will now get a full experience while using programs like Outlook that take advantage of the Z Fold4’s large screen, allowing users to have a tablet experience. You can do things like place documents side by side. Microsoft integration provides for everyone to have access to important files from anywhere. S-Pen support also returns to the Galaxy Z Fold4.

The Galaxy Z Fold’s Improved Camera System

The Galaxy Z Fold4 also takes stunning photos, according to Samsung, thanks to an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30x Space Zoom lens. There are a variety of camera modes like Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie. The Galaxy Z Fold4’s camera system also features a larger pixel size, a 23 percent brighter sensor, and enhanced processing power, allowing for clear images to be taken at night.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 has a 10MP Selfie Camera on the cover screen, a 4MP Under Display Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 50MP Wide-angle Camera, and a 10MP Telephoto Camera.

The Galaxy Fold4 features a 7.6-inch Main Screen that is much brighter with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement.

Thanks to partnerships with Meta, apps like Facebook are optimized for full-screen use for a more enjoyable experience. Flex mode will allow you to enjoy streaming apps like Netflix. Non-optimized apps benefit from Flex Mode by featuring controls on the bottom screen, thanks to the addition of a touchpad.

The cover screen is a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 features a 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery and Super Fast Charging like the Galaxy Z Flip4.

Galaxy Z Fold4 starts at $1799.99 and comes in three colors: Graygreen, Beige, and Phantom Black. Galaxy Z Fold4 is also available in Burgundy in 256GB and 512GB models and 1TB exclusively on Samsung.com.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Along with the two new smartphones, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. They come in a new compact design and feature seamless connectivity.

With Hi-Fi 24bit Audio2, users will experience a high-dynamic range that will allow them to be immersed in whatever music they are listening to or show they are streaming. The new coaxial 2-way speaker allows for richer sound.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro is also 15% smaller, giving wearers a secure fit that will prevent rotation, so you don’t have to worry about them falling out or coming loose while working out. Samsung’s signature ANC (active noise control) allows users to take phone calls anywhere without fearing outside noise ruining their experience.

The Buds2 Pro now features Auto Switch across Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and even Samsung TVs for a seamless audio experience. If you misplace your Galaxy Buds2 Pro, SmartThings will help you track them down quickly.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro will be available for preorder beginning August 10, 2022, with retail availability starting August 26, 2022, for $229.99. Customers who preorder the Galaxy Buds2 Pro will receive a wireless charger from Samsung, up to $75 off with eligible trade-in, and a $30 Samsung Credit.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes in three new colors – Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.

Galaxy Watch5 Pro & Watch5

Finally, Samsung also announced its new wearable, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro and Galaxy Watch5. The Galaxy Watch5 now features increased surface area and more direct contact with your wrist, allowing for better health monitoring. The powerful 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor works with the Galaxy Watch5’s other sensors, including the new temperature sensor that will help wearers better monitor their health.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro is a new model tailored for the wearer who spends a lot of their time outdoors. The watch is designed using premium materials like enhanced Sapphire Crystal that help the watch handle wear and tear and a durable titanium casing that protects the display with a protruded bezel design. The Galaxy Watch5 Pro also features a new D-Buckle Sport Band.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro also features the largest battery in a Galaxy Watch. Samsungs says the battery is 60% bigger than the Galaxy Watch4, which will help users utilize the new GPX feature. For the first time, wearers can record and share routes with friends and use turn-by-turn navigation straight from the watch.

Preorder Details & Price

Starting today through August 25, 2022, the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are available for preorder, with retail availability beginning August 26, 2022.

The Galaxy Watch5 will start at $279.99 for the Bluetooth version and $329.99 for the LTE version. It comes in all-new neutral color options that will turn heads, with the Large 44mm option available in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver and the Small 40mm option available in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro starts at $449.99 for the Bluetooth version and $499.99 for the LTE version. It will be available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium, with a 45mm display.

The Watch5 series Golf Edition comes in three Bluetooth options – Watch5 Large 44mm, Watch5 Small 40mm, and Watch5 Pro, starting at $329.99. Availability begins on August 26 on Samsung.com. Owners of the Golf Edition will also get an unlimited membership on the Smart Caddie app.

Photo: Bernard Smalls/Samsung

Samsung Unfolds Its New Galaxy Z Flip4 & Galaxy Z Fold4 Flagship Foldable Phones was originally published on hiphopwired.com