Save The Date! KYS Fest 2022 Goes Down October 7th At Echostage! [#KYSFest22]

DMV We’ve Been Planning Something Special!

October 7th Kys Fest returns to Echo Stage!!!!
We have a lit line up planned and of course we’ll be hooking you with free tickets! So save the date! Friday October 7th, KYS Fest returns to Echo Stage! We back outside DMV! The 2022 KYS FEST line up is coming soon!
