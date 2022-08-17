Save The Date! KYS Fest 2022 Goes Down October 7th At Echostage! [#KYSFest22]

CLOSE
DMV We’ve Been Planning Something Special!
October 7th Kys Fest returns to Echo Stage!!!!
We have a lit line up planned and of course we’ll be hooking you with free tickets! So save the date! Friday October 7th, KYS Fest returns to Echo Stage! We back outside DMV! The 2022 KYS FEST line up is coming soon!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Checkout last year’s show here:
READ MORE:
- Washington Wizards Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Team Name Change With 2 For $25 Ticket Deals + More
- Jordan Brand Welcomes Howard University To The Family With 20-Year Partnership
- Frontier Now Offering Nonstop Flights From BWI To Las Vegas For As Low As $89!
More From KYSDC