93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A Jazzman’s Blues is a tale of forbidden love written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry. Watch the official trailer, which debuted today (August 23) inside.

The upcoming film stars Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold. Perry’s tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies against a soundtrack of juke joint blues in the Deep South.

In the two-minute trailer, the story follows a man and woman’s undying love for one another. Despite their family’s opinions of their love, this couple won’t stop fighting for their relationship. Not even a group of flame holding picketers will stop them from choosing each other.

The film features an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy award-winning and two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by the legendary Debbie Allen.

The film’s official description reads:

A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A JAZZMAN’S BLUES unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South. Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

Check out special behind-the-scenes photos from the filming process:

A Jazzman’s Blues will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 11. It will debut on Netflix September 23, 2022.

Watch the official trailer below:

Watch: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ Follows A Tale Of Forbidden Love was originally published on globalgrind.com