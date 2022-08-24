Offset Sues Quality Control Over Solo Music Rights

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like there’s some straightenin’ to be had. Offset is taking his former record label to court.

TMZ reports that the “Clout” rapper is suing Quality Control Music, accusing them of ignoring the terms of a solo deal that was made in January 2021. In the suit, Offset says that he negotiated the deal and even paid a hefty penny for his artist rights. However, QC isn’t honoring the deal. In fact, he alleges that they tried to claim ownership of his recently released track, “54321,” featuring Baby Keem. He calls the move, “hostile.”

Judging by the exchange of words between Set and QC’s head honcho, Pierre “P” Thomas, it is not pretty at all. Even Cardi B. hops in the comments to stand by her man.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChpylP3uNqW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

It is worth noting that Offset is still signed to QC as a member of Migos, even though the other two members, Quavo and Takeoff, have been releasing music as a duo lately. However, he wants to be declared that QC has no rights to his solo work as of January 15, 2021. He is set to release a new single, “Code,” featuring Moneybagg Yo, on Friday (Aug. 26). That track will be released on Motown Records.

