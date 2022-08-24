Kevin Durant Agrees To Return To Brooklyn Nets Amid Trade Rumor Drama

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Durant was easily the top available asset in the NBA after a flurry of big-time signings, trades, and roster moves shuffled the deck considerably across the league. After weeks of uncertainty and plenty of unconfirmed chatter, KD plans to run it back with the Brooklyn Nets after a new announcement was made.

The Kevin Durant saga ended on an unexpected note with all parties deciding to put aside differences that played out in intense fashion in the press and figure a way to bring wins back to a talented if turbulent Nets squad. Durant, 33, was a central figure in the team’s structure so his return is a big win for Brooklyn.

Via their social media accounts, the Brooklyn Nets issued a statement authored by Nets GM, Sean Marks.

From the Brooklyn Nets:

Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.

The prevailing bit of news was that Durant demanded a trade on June 30 and later made with Nets governor Joe Tsai and allegedly wanted the team to choose to move Head Coach Steve Nash out of his role or risk losing Durant’s services on the court.

Kevin Durant signed a four-year, $198 million extension in 2021 and begins in the 2022-23 campaign.

