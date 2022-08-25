Tiffany Haddish Breaks Out The Dance Moves In A $2,037 Dolce & Gabbana Dress

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish got the moves and style! The comedian/actress recently cut a rug wearing a $2,037 Dolce & Gabbana dress, and we can’t figure out if we love the dress more or the dances!

Tiffany Haddish has never been one to shy away from entertaining the masses or providing us with a good style moment. The Girls Trip actress was spotted on Christian Combs’ (Diddy’s son) social media account, getting the crowd hype with her dance moves. She twerked effortlessly in a yellow, leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress that was as lively as her personality. The frock was midi-length and form-fitting. Haddish sported the look with low-top black sneakers and no accessories. She wore her signature closely cropped, platinum blonde ‘do, which complemented her look seamlessly. Combs and his crew cheered the star on as she bounced around the space in the couture getup like a confident, hip-hop queen.

Tiffany Haddish has been doing her thing lately, and her style has been on point. One minute she’s striking a sultry pose for the ‘Gram rocking a Jonathan Simkhai dress that we are sure turned heads, and the next, she’s crushing magazine covers in a Cult Gaia garb that’s just too hot for words. We are loving these “it girl” vibes Haddish has been giving off lately, and we can’t wait to see more.

Live your life, Tiffany!

