Free Dunkin Coffee For Maryland Teachers This Thursday!

We know the first week of school is hectic for everyone, especially teachers. So here’s something to help with those first-week jitters!

Dunkin’ wants to show love to those educators who are helping to build the next generation so, at participating locations across the state, the coffee company is offering free medium coffee to all educators this Thursday, Sept. 1!

To make the deal even sweeter, there is no purchase or catch required to redeem your caffeine.

The deal applies to both iced and hot drinks.

For details and locations, click here.

