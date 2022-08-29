Femme It Forward Announces Upcoming Serenade Shows

This week (August 29), Femme It Forward announced four upcoming shows in its Serenade concert series!

A joint venture with Live Nation Entertainment, Femme It Forward is a female-led music and entertainment company that centers its mission in celebrating, educating, and empowering the industry’s most creative and accomplished female visionaries through multi-format, multi-market consumer experiences. Femme It Forward produces music festivals, concerts, original content, comedy shows, philanthropic endeavors, panels, college engagements and more.

Serenade is a concert series created by Femme It Forward that features all male performers who come on stage to celebrate women. Each pop-up show features some of the most notable names in hip-hop and R&B, coming together to support women through the power of live music.

Serenade will take place on four Fridays throughout the next few months, featuring headliners Ty Dolla $ign, Ne-Yo, Boyz II Men and Eric Benét. The headliners will receive support from dvsn, Jacquees, Arin Ray, Tone Stith, Musiq Soulchild, J. Holiday, Dru Hill, 112, and Donell Jones.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our Serenade concert series to new cities this fall,” said Heather Lowery, President + CEO of Femme It Forward. “This all-star lineup of male artists proves that R&B is not dead and that men celebrate women too.”

Serenade will kick off in September and take place throughout the fall in select cities:

Ty Dolla $ign, dvsn, Jacquees, Arin Ray, Tone Stith

Friday, September 16, 2022

YouTube Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Tickets now available at ticketmaster.com

Ne-Yo, Musiq Soulchild, J. Holiday

Friday, October 7, 2022

Premier Theater at Foxwoods Casino Resort

Mashantucket, CT

Tickets now available at ticketmaster.com

Boyz II Men, Dru Hill, 112

Friday, November 25

Premier Theater at Foxwoods Casino Resort

Mashantucket, CT

Eric Benét, Donell Jones

Friday, December 10, 2022

Hard Rock Live

Gary, IN

Tickets for the last two shows go on sale Friday, September 2nd at 10am local time on ticketmaster.com

