93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Rap star Nicki Minaj accepted the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Vanguard Award last night (Aug. 28) where she praised creative and visionary artists who have since passed away.

“I wrote this down, I don’t know why y’all but this is what this was in my spirit to say, I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here,” said Minaj from the stage at the Prudential Center. “I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously even for the people who you think have the perfect lives. I wish Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle were here.”

The Queens rapper continued by thanking “key people” who inspired her illustrious career including Young Money founder Lil Wayne, and legendary rappers Foxy Brown, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh, per Deadline.

Nicki Minaj also shouted out some of her contemporaries whom she credited with giving her “huge opportunities” like Kanye West, Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah Carey and more.

“To all the artists, producers and writers who have contributed to any of my projects, also to all the people who allow me to feature on their work … and I want you to know that I appreciate each and every one of you, I don’t take that for granted,” she added. “Thank you for giving me a chance to show my skills.”

Minaj also thanked her fans, the Barbz, and her son.

In addition to getting her Video Vanguard Award, Minaj also performed a medley of her hits including “Roman’s Revenge,” “Bees in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass” and “Anaconda.”

The post Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Whitney Houston And Michael Jackson, Calls For Mental Health Awareness appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Whitney Houston And Michael Jackson, Calls For Mental Health Awareness was originally published on hiphopwired.com