Wawa is giving away free hot coffee, any size, at all Virginia Wawa stores today, Thursday September 1, 2022 in honor of the company opening its 100th store in the state. You don’t even have to buy anything, just come in and get your free cup of Joe (12, 16, or 24 oz).

The 100th store is opening on Thursday at 9700 Fairfax Boulevard in Fairfax with a ribbon cutting ceremony. “It gives us great pride to open our 100th store in Virginia and toast our customers for their years of support,” Wawa’s Adam Schall said in a statement. “We hope our customers enjoy celebrating this milestone, and we look forward to continued growth in the region.”

Free Wawa Coffee For Virginia On Thursday was originally published on woldcnews.com