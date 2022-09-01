CLOSE
Wawa is giving away free hot coffee, any size, at all Virginia Wawa stores today, Thursday September 1, 2022 in honor of the company opening its 100th store in the state. You don’t even have to buy anything, just come in and get your free cup of Joe (12, 16, or 24 oz).
RELATED: Is Coffee Really Bad For You? Black Doctors Debunk 13 Caffeine MythsRELATED: Free Dunkin Coffee For Maryland Teachers This Thursday!
RELATED: Ice Cube Partners With Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Naturally
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
Free Wawa Coffee For Virginia On Thursday was originally published on woldcnews.com
More From KYSDC